Efrain “Frank” Rivera of Mattituck died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was 67 years old.

Frank was born June 17, 1952, in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, to Amelia (Hernandez) and David Rivera. At the age of 17, he came to the United States, ending up in Coney Island, N.Y.

On June 21, 1975, he married the love of his life, Jean M. Fenderson, in Riverhead, N.Y.

Frank was a lifelong mechanic. In his spare time, he enjoyed the horse racing at Belmont Racetrack, anything to do with cars and working in the yard. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother David, Frank is survived by his wife, Jean; children Frank Rivera (Amy) and Alicia Rivera Hughes (Jason), both of Mattituck; grandchildren Mackenzie Hughes, Maci Hughes, Maverick Hughes and Joshua Rivera; brother Raul Rivera (Wendy) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico; and stepmother, Sisa Rivera.

The family received friends Feb. 3 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services were held Feb. 4 at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.