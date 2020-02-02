Southampton Blotter: Flanders man caught driving with 18 license suspensions

Southampton Town police arrested a Flanders woman for driving with 18 license suspensions in Riverside last Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, Maria Bustillo, 23, was stopped for an expired inspection sticker around 11 a.m. when an officer found she was driving with a license that had been suspended since 2017.

She was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle along with two violations and her vehicle was impounded at police headquarters, officials said.

• A Flanders Road resident called police last Thursday after he woke up and saw two unknown males going through vehicles in his driveway around 2 a.m.. The caller yelled at them through the window and the suspects fled the area on foot, police said.

• Police were called to a Riverside deli last Wednesday morning after an unknown person stole a cup of coffee and a bagel. Police checked the area using a description of the vehicle but did not locate the suspect.

• An employee at a Flanders convenience store called police last Monday evening to report that an unknown man stole a 12-pack of Corona beer.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.