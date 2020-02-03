Daily Update: Police focus on human trafficking, PBMC hopes to open cardiac care unit
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 3:
NEWS
Suffolk police launch anti-trafficking initiative to educate public on warning signs to hidden problem
PBMC seeks temporary CO for Feb. 14 opening of Corey Critical Care Pavilion
New Suffolk board president says district in good financial standing despite comptroller report
Man’s best healer: Therapy dogs offer companionship and improved mental health
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this February
Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
Five different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.