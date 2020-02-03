Daily Update: Police focus on human trafficking, PBMC hopes to open cardiac care unit

Suffolk police, federal and local officials spoke about warning signs of human trafficking at an event Friday at police headquarters in Yaphank. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 3:

NEWS

Suffolk police launch anti-trafficking initiative to educate public on warning signs to hidden problem

PBMC seeks temporary CO for Feb. 14 opening of Corey Critical Care Pavilion

New Suffolk board president says district in good financial standing despite comptroller report

Man’s best healer: Therapy dogs offer companionship and improved mental health

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this February

Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

Five different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.

