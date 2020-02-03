William Buniski died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. He was 79.

He was born March 2, 1940, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., to Mary (Kalinoski) and Joseph J. Buniski (Bujnicki) and grew up on the family farm in Wading River.

He graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1958.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as an air policeman from 1961 to 1964. He worked for Pratt & Whitney as a security guard for 27 years.

He was a resident of South Windsor, Conn., before relocating to Bradenton.

He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed dining out. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his daughter and best friend, Christine; her mother, Carolyn, the love of his life; his brother, Donald Buniski (Elizabeth) of Wading River; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., at Sarasota Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice is requested.