Edwin M. Stelzer of Damariscotta, Maine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, Jan. 12, 2020.

Ed was born in Riverhead, Long Island, N.Y., on Feb. 24, 1941.

After graduating from Riverhead High School, Class of 1959, he went on to graduate in 1963 from the New York State Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler with a degree in marine engineering and naval architecture.

Ed was always a committed and patriotic employee, working as a civilian for the Navy at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding office in Bath, Maine. He retired after 35 years of service to pursue his favorite hobbies, including boating, fishing, gardening and spending quality time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Laurence F. and Kathleen R. Stelzer; his brothers, J. William and Richard L. Stelzer; and his nephew Gregory A. Stelzer.

Ed leaves behind his loving wife, Wendy L. Stelzer of Damariscotta; daughter, Bonnie S. Stelzer of Damariscotta; son, Laurence W. Stelzer and his wife, Amy M., of Union, Maine; son, Matthew E. Stelzer of Arrowsic; two beautiful granddaughters, Kiya and Eilee of Union; a sister, Mary F. Roche of Riverhead, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A service to remember Ed was held Jan. 19 at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Damariscotta/Newcastle Rotary Club, P.O. Box 565, Damariscotta, ME 04543; Lincoln Academy Athletic Boosters, C/O Development Office, 89 Academy Hill, Newcastle, ME 04553; or the Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856.

Arrangements were under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

