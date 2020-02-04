Shirley C. Nash of Riverhead died Feb. 3 at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 82.



She was born Aug. 3, 1937, to Rosa (Groce) and Albert Monroe in Cordova, Md.



She completed high school and later married Marshall Lee Nash, who died Oct. 3, 2008.



The couple owned and operated a successful cesspool company.



Ms. Nash is survived by her son, Lawrence (Christy); her daughter, Dana; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Visitors will be received Friday, Feb. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will also take place at the funeral home Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

This is a paid notice.