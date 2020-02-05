Stella Mackno of Greenport, formerly of Riverhead, died at San Simeon by the Sound Jan. 28. She was 92.

Ms. Mackno was born Aug. 17, 1927, to Anne (Waunk) and John Daichun in Eastport, N.Y.

She was a farmer who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church.

Ms. Mackno was predeceased by her husband, John. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Kalitowski of California and her sister, Minnie Skudlarek of Eastport.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in Riverhead followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound.