Cops: Two injured after bus overturns in Riverside

The bus overturned on County Road 94 in Riverside. (Credit: Stringer News)

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a bus serving the disabled overturned on County Road 94 in Riverside, Southampton Town Police confirmed.

The single-vehicle accident occurred near Pinehurst Boulevard at 1:28 p.m., Southampton Sgt. James Cavanagh said. Police were dispatched two minutes later.

The Independent Group Home Living Program bus was traveling east from Medford when it overturned, he said.

The driver and one passenger, who was in a wheelchair, were transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital trauma center for injuries, he said. All other passengers had been dropped off prior to the incident.

Additional information was not immediately available. The incident is still under investigation.

IGHL, a Manorville-based company, provides programs, services and support to people with intellectual disabilities.