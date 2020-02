The Rev. Kenneth Nelson of Williamstown, N.Y., formerly of Riverhead and Oyster Bay, died Jan. 26. He was 85.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead where a service will take place at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Kamp Kiwanis, kampkiwanis.org.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.