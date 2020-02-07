Daily Update: Local company helps in space launch; trio of dramatic vehicle crashes on area roads

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 7:

NEWS

Cutchogue company’s actuators help during launch of SpaceX flight

Driver suffers medical emergency and crashes as car left hanging off bridge

Cops: Two injured after bus overturns in Riverside

Riverhead Town may no longer do curbside leaf pickup

Green Light NY continues to bring crowds to the DMV, but supporters say it fills a need

NORTHFORKER

Felicia Explores: Getting dirty at North Fork Roasting Co.

Southold’s Blossom Meadow Farm wins two Good Food awards

WEATHER

Expect rain early and clouds throughout the day with a high of about 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.

The sun is expected to be out for most of the weekend though.

