Southampton Blotter: Babysitter arrested after child found wandering road

A Riverhead woman was arrested after a child she had been babysitting was found wandering on Riverleigh Avenue unsupervised last Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call around 1:57 p.m. and found the child, who was taken to Southampton police headquarters until her mother was located. Cilida Sutuj-Lopez, 38, told police she was babysitting the child and fell asleep. Ms. Sutuj-Lopez was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Queens man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders early Sunday morning.

Police said a caller reported that a suspicious vehicle approached him and the driver was requesting “sexual favors” before driving away. The driver, 35 year-old Horacio Serafico, was located near Evergreen Road, where he was found with an open container of alcohol and to be driving without a valid license.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, as well as a vehicle and traffic violation, reports said.

• Felipe Chavajay, 39, of Flanders was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Thursday in Hampton Bays.

• Police arrested Yesid Lemos, 56, of Riverhead for driving with a suspended vehicle registration in Hampton Bays last Wednesday around 11:38 a.m.

• A Patchogue man was arrested for drunken driving in Riverside last Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Angel Herrera, 41, was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Lake Avenue around 3:42 p.m. and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI and circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, according to a police report.

• A Flanders man called police last Tuesday evening to report that an unknown person rummaged through two vehicles in his driveway and stole $25 in coins.

The incident happened on Royal Avenue, police said.

• Detectives are investigating a report of an alleged rental scam in Flanders.

Police said a 38-year-old Calverton man reported last Tuesday that he was attempting to rent a home on Wood Road Trail and sent the owner $3,000 via CashApp. Further investigation revealed the people he sent money to had no right to rent the home, but police declined to say if any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

• Matthew Manzella, 30, of Shinnecock Hills was arrested for driving without a valid license last Monday in Riverside. Police said Mr. Manzella was seen passing several cars in the right turning lane on Flanders Road. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to officials.

• Police arrested Welton Taylor, 55, of Southampton for driving with a suspended vehicle registration last Monday around 6:56 p.m.

He was released on a field appearance ticket and is due back in court on Feb. 12, police said.

• Jose Martinez, 22, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Cobb Road in Water Mill last Monday at 7:56 a.m.

According to police, Mr. Martinez had an outstanding bench warrant from Southampton Village Justice Court. He was arrested and issued a court appearance ticket, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.