Major Carl (Chuck) H. Schneider of Riverhead, age 97 and a resident of Riverhead, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

He was born April 17, 1922, to Elizabeth (Heinrich) and Carl Schneider in New York, N.Y.

Mr. Schneider was a veteran of World War II where he served as a fighter pilot and of the Korean War where he was a fighter-bomber pilot in the U.S. Air Force. Retiring after 20 years of service, he worked in the Riverhead courts and retired from there as well.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Peggy Schneider; his nephews Robert, Richard, Thomas and William of East Lansing, Mich.; and his cousin, Verona Strebel of Center Moriches, N.Y.

Visitors will be received Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.