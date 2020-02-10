Aniello “Neal” D. Catapano of Southold died suddenly Feb. 7 at his home. The owner of Catapano Farms was 55.



Neal was born Nov. 30, 1964, in Bethpage, N.Y., to Jeanne M. (Bierling) and Salvatore M. Catapano.



He owned and operated Catapano Farms in Southold since 1986 and was also the owner of thewarstore.com from 1999 to 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Catapano; children, Daniel Catapano (Kimberly) and Brianne Catapano; grandchild, Natalie Catapano; and siblings, Michele Castillo, Sal Catapano and Dr. Michael Catapano.



Visitors will be received Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home’s chapel. The Rev. Richard Jensen of Hope Reformed Baptist Church in Coram will officiate. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Those wishing to remember Neal in a special way may make a donation to Southold Fire Department or Southold Historical Society.

