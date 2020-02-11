7-Eleven gets final approval for West Main Street location

The site of the future 7-Eleven. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

A 7-Eleven convenience store proposed for West Main Street in Riverhead received final site plan approval from the Planning Board last Thursday.

The project, across West Main Street from the Suffolk County Historical Society, involves demolishing a vacant car repair building and replacing it with a 3,062-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store.

Board member Ed Densieski abstained from the vote. He has been critical of the design plans since the project was first proposed in 2018, frequently asking the applicants to revise their plans and “impress” the board.

Before abstaining, Mr. Densieski said he didn’t think the logo colors were appropriate for the area. “I think it could have been done with pastels or earth tones and made it that much better,” he said, thanking the applicants and planning department for the many revisions made to the design. “From when you came in here to what it looks like now, it’s a heck of a lot better,” he said.

Town planner Karin Gluth said that the applicants will need a Zoning Board of Appeals variance for a light that will illuminate a clock on the building. “I don’t think there should be any problem, because it’s kind of a unique situation,” she said. “It’s something the Planning Board wanted.”

This will be the fourth 7-Eleven location in Riverhead Town; the others are all located on Route 58.