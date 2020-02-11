Daily Update: Science center and Town Square move forward, new 7-Eleven approved

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 11:

NEWS

Science center and Town Square plans move forward

7-Eleven gets final approval for West Main Street location

Bike sharing program in Riverhead could be up and running at six locations by spring

Roanoke Avenue students craft nearly 500 Valentine’s Day cards for 106th Rescue Wing service members

OPINION

Guest Column: Reforms that create justice for all of us

NORTHFORKER

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. adds familiar faces with future in mind

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day today with a high of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The rain is expected to stop by tonight when the low will be around 31.