Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 6, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 21-27, 2019.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Roman Catholic Church to Depot Lane Farm LLC, Depot Ln & lots 12-009 & 010 (1000-96-5-12.5), (CS), $582,135

• Rimor Development to Mesloh, John, Harvest Pointe, Home 18 (1000-102.1-1-18), (R), $788,140

• Schober, W & Kennedy, C to Dombrowski, Paul, 1700 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.9), (R), $800,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Thatcher, J & Trust to Brooks Point LLC, 1021 Brooks Point Rd (1000-3-3-6.1), (R), $1,605,000

• Ferguson, Briggs, et al to Frank, Lincoln, Crescent Ave (1000-6-1-8), (R), $1,500,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• DiFalco, C & J to Miglietta, Richard, 128 Temple Ave (900-123-1-25), (R), $250,000

• Dakin, C & C & Rasa, E to Town of Southampton, 60 Pine Ave (900-123-2-22), (V), $300,000

• Gallo, J by Devisees to Fisher Organization LLC, 538 542 Riverleigh Ave (900-140-1-4), (R), $259,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Zehner, D Trust to Modern Age Home Builders, 375 Green Hill Ln (1000-33-2-47), (V), $300,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Linder, T by Executor to Bowley, Kevin, 44 Legend Ln (600-90-2-7), (R), $410,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Anderson, C & J to Thomson, Robert, 350 Donna Dr (1000-115-15-23), (R), $495,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Staron, D & L to Bendik & Associates LLC, 1780 Henrys Ln (1000-74-2-4), (R), $275,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Sugrue, I to Buckeye Property Holdings, 40 Melene Ave (600-105-2-19), (R), $150,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Dowd, D & L & P to Clark, Richard, 39 Congdon Rd (700-15-4-133), (R), $1,250,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mauro, A & C & F & G to Rambler Road LLC, 650 Rambler Rd (1000-88-5-21), (R), $651,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Halloran, M to Underwood, Justin, 28 Oak Ln (600-25-1-13), (R), $305,000

• Carlson, A to Villas at Roanoke, LLC, 52 Faye St (600-33-1-5), (R), $240,000

• Jaeger, R to Baumann, Jr, Edmund, 8 19th St (600-52-2-54), (R), $394,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)