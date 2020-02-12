Arthur A. Stakey of Aquebogue died at New York Presbyterian Hospital Feb. 10, 2020. He was 83.



Mr. Stakey was born June 9, 1936, to Elfrieda Janke and Albert H. Stakey.



He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1954.



He made a career as a farmer and terminal operator for Northville Industries.



His family said he had been farming since he was 4 years old and was an “amazing husband and dad but the best grandfather.”



Mr. Stakey was predeceased by his daughter Donna Stakey and sister Marion Palmer. He is survived by his wife, Christine; daughters Elizabeth (John) Tanzi and Tammy (Michael) Arnau; grandchildren Jack, Joseph, Paige, Emily and Eric; and sister June S. Fuller.



Visitors will be received Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. before burial at East Marion Cemetery.

