Maria Guima Young

Maria Guimar Young of Riverhead died Feb. 11 at Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.



She was born April 15, 1935, in Gagos, Portugal, to Abilio Alpendre and Ana Alexandre.



Ms. Young is survived by her husband, Howard Young.



Visitors will be received Thursday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place. Family and friends may meet at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. to depart at 11 a.m. to Sound Avenue Cemetery for a graveside service.