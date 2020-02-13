Eight new apartments approved for East Main Street

The Riverhead Zoning Board of Appeals held a public hearing on a proposed mixed-use building on East Main Street in June. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A proposed two-story apartment complex at the northeast corner of East Main Street and Prospect Place took a step forward at last week’s Planning Board meeting after members issued a preliminary site plan approval for the project.

The plans would involve construction of 6,558 square feet on the ground level for retail space and an exercise studio, and 6,780 square feet on the second level for eight residential apartments, ranging in size from 532 square feet to 980 square feet. The site is across the street from the River Pointe apartment complex.

The Planning Board held a first public hearing on the plan in September 2017. “At that time, there was a significant opposition from the residents of that neighborhood,” Mr. Bergman explained. That, he added, prompted the Planning Board to direct the applicants to revamp their plans to include access only from East Main Street.

The project received preliminary approval 4-1, with board member Joseph Baier opposed, citing the size of the apartments. “That’s my objection,” he said. “I just don’t like anything less than 600 square feet.”

Tom Cramer, a representative for the developer, Dream Land Builders, said that smaller units make sense in the downtown area. “There’s nothing in the town code that forbids it … we’re in compliance,” he said.