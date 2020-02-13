Daily Update: Plans for maritime park unveiled, councilwoman to run for state Assembly

The proposed trail meets the Peconic River. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

NEWS

Dog park, hiking and kayaking envisioned for Riverside maritime park

GOP selects Jodi Giglio as its candidate for state Assembly

Eight new apartments approved for East Main Street

Greenport firefighters celebrate department’s rich history as it turns 175

WEATHER

Expect rain this morning with a high near 47 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s another chance for showers after 3 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 29.

