William A. Meyer died Feb. 13 at his home in Aquebogue. He was 87.

Born Jan. 30, 1933, in Queens, he was the son of August and Bertha Meyer.

Mr. Meyer graduated in 1951 from Richmond Hill High School. He served with the Marines from 1951 to 1955. He worked as an operating engineer with Local 138 in Farmingdale.

He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue; belonged to the Riverhead Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving as a Suffolk County VFW officer; and was a member of the Riverhead American Legion. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and cooking Sunday. breakfasts.

Besides his wife, Sharon (née Long), he is survived by his sons, Gregory, of Calverton; Bill, of Washington; Donald, of Farmingville; Joseph, of Riverhead; and Stephen, of Washington. He is also survived by two sisters, Rusty Meyer and Johanna Davila, both of Florida; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild expected in May.

Web: Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service during the evening hours. Interment will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Riverhead Police Benevolent Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.