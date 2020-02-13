Cecelia E. Zaleski of Jamesport died Feb. 12 at Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing Facility in Riverhead. She was 87.

She was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Laurel to Joseph Gergela and Anna Zaveski.

Ms. Zaleski loved the farm life on the Zaleski family farm. She belonged to the Jamesport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Predeceased by her husband, Raymond, she is survived by her children, Susan (Lawrence) Yovanoff, Kathleen (Timothy) and Mark (Rebecca Hockaday) Zaleski; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service officiated by Father Piotr at 3 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

