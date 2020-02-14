Daily Update: Charter School discusses expansion, parade grand marshal chosen
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 14.
NEWS
Proposed charter school expansion raises concerns for its effect on Riverhead Central School District
Southold Town study to focus on parking in New Suffolk
Dawn Thomas to lead Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade in March
Expanded STEAM opportunities at Cutchogue East prepares young students with skills for 21st century
Cops: Driver airlifted after two-car crash in Riverhead
SPORTS
Girls Basketball: Experience helps Tuckers beat Porters in playoff battle of local squads
Boys Basketball: It just wasn’t Riverhead’s day
NORTHFORKER
Onabay Vineyards: Finding success without a tasting room
Take in hills, houses and history with a stroll through Shelter Island Heights
WEATHER
Expect the sun to return today but for the temperatures to barely get above freezing with a high near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 9.
The temperature is expected to remain in the 30s for much of the weekend.