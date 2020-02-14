Daily Update: Charter School discusses expansion, parade grand marshal chosen

Dawn Thomas of Jamesport has been named grand marshal of the East End Emerald Society’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Jamesport on March 28. She is the first female grand marshal in the parade’s seven years. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 14.

NEWS

Proposed charter school expansion raises concerns for its effect on Riverhead Central School District

Southold Town study to focus on parking in New Suffolk

Dawn Thomas to lead Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade in March

Expanded STEAM opportunities at Cutchogue East prepares young students with skills for 21st century

Cops: Driver airlifted after two-car crash in Riverhead

SPORTS

Girls Basketball: Experience helps Tuckers beat Porters in playoff battle of local squads

Boys Basketball: It just wasn’t Riverhead’s day

NORTHFORKER

Onabay Vineyards: Finding success without a tasting room

Take in hills, houses and history with a stroll through Shelter Island Heights

WEATHER

Expect the sun to return today but for the temperatures to barely get above freezing with a high near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 9.

The temperature is expected to remain in the 30s for much of the weekend.

