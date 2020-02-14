‘Heavy police presence’ at Riverhead H.S. one day after large fight

A Riverhead police car parked outside the high school Friday morning. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A “heavy police presence” was expected at Riverhead High School Friday morning after “several non-credible threats” to the building, according to a robocall message sent early Friday morning by principal Sean O’Hara.

“Riverhead Police Department has notified us of this and assured us there will be a heavy police presence today to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” Mr. O’Hara said in the brief message.

A request for comment from Riverhead Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez was left with the school’s media relations associate Friday morning.

The police presence comes one day after video recorded inside the school showed a large fight and security members trying to break it up. Riverhead police Chief David Hegermiller confirmed the police presence was related to the fight.

He said he did not know of any further, specific threats.

The fight occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s unclear how many injuries were reported, but the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps was called to the high school.