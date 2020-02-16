Southampton Blotter: Driver arrested on drug charges after crashing into sign in Northampton

A Flanders man was arrested Saturday evening for driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

Police said Alcides Lopez-Cambara, 40, was stopped for an equipment violation on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays around 6:22 p.m. when an officer noticed the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and the smell of a alcohol on his breath.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to a police report.

• Police arrested Julio Gutierrez-Agosto, 25, of Riverside for driving while intoxicated in Flanders following a crash early last Monday morning.

According to a police report, Mr. Gutierrez-Agosto was driving his vehicle on Flanders Road near County Road 105 when he was involved in a one-car crash and witnesses said the occupants fled the scene on foot around 2 a.m.

He was located near his vehicle and told police he had been driving after having a beer. Mr. Gutierrez-Agosto was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• A Bellport man was arrested on drug charges after he crashed his vehicle into a street sign in Northampton last Monday around 2:18 a.m.

Police said Jarrett Crump, 40, crashed into a road sign on Speonk-Riverhead Road near the intersection of County Road 51 and further investigation revealed he was in possession of marijuana and a PCP cigarette.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, officials said.

• Frankie Mendoza, 21, of Mastic Beach was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Northampton last Monday.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.