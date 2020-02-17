Daily Update: Search for superintendent is on, results in on downtown survey

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 17

NEWS

And the survey says… Results are in on Riverhead’s pattern book questionnaire

Greenport, Southold school districts begin separate searches for new superintendent

In Congressional race, Goroff leads Democratic hopefuls in fundraising

SPORTS

Cheerleading: Countdown ends in tears for SWR seniors

NORTHFORKER

Uncork the Forks: It’s the best time of year to visit Long Island Wine Country

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.