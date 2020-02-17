Gail Heck of Laurel died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was 85 years old.

Gail was born Aug. 11, 1934, to Leroy and Lillian (Gertie) Hagerstrom in Jamaica, Queens.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, LTC William E. Heck Jr.; and her brother, Alva Hagerstrom. Gail is survived by her daughter, Karen (Will), of Mattituck; her son, Roy (Kiera), of Aquebogue; and her six wonderful grandchildren: Abigail, Addison, Morgan, Gavin, Trey and Kara. Gail also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Carol; her niece, Kristin, and nephew, Jon (Gloria), and their children, Nicole, Emily, Devon, Blake, Casey and Jayden.

Gail married the love of her life, Bill, on June 11, 1955, and they embarked on a journey with the U.S. Army for 20 years. They lived in many places around the world, including Germany, Panama and Puerto Rico. They loved spending time in Southampton, where her father had built a bungalow on Cold Spring Pond. Gail and Bill decided to “retire” to Laurel — where Gail had spent every summer as a child on Peconic Bay — when they had their children.

For over 40 years, Gail was a very active participant in Mattituck Presbyterian Church, holding many positions including deacon and elder. Gail also helped to start a Moms In Touch group on the North Fork.

One of Gail’s passions was decorating the boards throughout the church hallways to show the work and faith of the congregation. Gail was a Girl Scout leader in both Germany and Mattituck for many years. She also enjoyed vacationing with Bill once he retired. More recently, Gail was a volunteer at John’s Place, helping out however she was able.

Gail will be missed and loved. She brought faith to many.

The family received friends Feb. 6 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held Feb. 7 at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Caren Heacock. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John’s Place, c/o Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road, Mattituck, NY 11952.

This is a paid notice.