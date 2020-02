Watch 2020 Daytona 500 Live Stream Reddit Online Official Channels NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Event Restart

It’s all set and ready for the Restart of 62nd edition of Daytona 500. The event will be on 17th February 2020. We have a complete preview on all live streaming options to watch Daytona 500 live stream 2020. Find out the list below. For every car lover who loves to witness car racing right through their eyes, the Daytona 500 Car racing can be the best one. It’s one of the most famous motorsports events that is picking up the pace with time.

People from all over the world come to watch this event where the most prominent car racers compete to be the best from the rest. As for the fans who like to watch Daytona 500 Live Online, we have got some of the best options for you. Even for Cable connected users, you can view the complete Daytona 500 on Fox sports itself.

How many of you here reading this blog are real-time racer in life? Well, not as a sport but on roads? I can surely say that 80 – 90 % of them will be road racer who drive on high daily. When they start loving it they would really not miss out the best racing match happening in America. When you consider the best race taking place throughout the world then such best one can be the Daytona 500 which is ahead with its 61 st edition of the Great American Race.

Talking about the Daytona 500 event, it’s the 61st event and will take place on 17th February 2020. The venue will be the all-time famous Daytona International Speedway where the 2.5 miles (4km) is perfect for every car racer. Every racer will complete the entire 200 lap sections to be the inevitable winner of the Daytona 500 event. This time, the Daytona stage is all set to produce another world-class car race winner right in 2020.

Now, coming down to the people who like to watch sports events using the Internet, we are your guides. We have done the extensive work, research and have brought for you some best ways to watch Daytona 500 online HD. The stage is all set for the world to witness another exclusive car racing event full of excitement and adrenaline rush. Of course, the drivers are looking in full form and will try their best to beat the competition by a fair margin out.

Event: 62nd Daytona 500 Race

Date: 17th February 2020

Venue: Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

How To Watch Daytona 500 Live Streaming Free 2020 Online Without Cable Connection

Finally, its time to watch 2020 Daytona 500 online, we are making a quality list of channels to watch the event live from any Countries without any issues. We know that the world is slowly moving towards Internet-based viewing and the availability of cable connection is decreasing. People prefer to use a mobile phone and watch their favorite shows from the preferred location.

From 2006 the Great American Race ( as the Daytona 500 is also called as) was aired live in the US and people watched it highly even few channels throughout the world telecasted it live. To watch Daytona 500 you can use the following channels.

Together, let’s come along as we are about to discover some of the best ways to watch Daytona 500 streaming and from your preferred location.

1. Hulu with Live TV

Still, in the beta testing phase, Hulu is capable enough to deliver excellent quality streaming. At pricing of $39.99 per month, you have the chance to access 50 channels. Most of the channels are on-demand ones whereas you can watch your favorite sports events as per your likings.

Also, Nascar fans all over the world can avail the massive 7-days free trial with which, they can test the video quality delivered from Hulu. If everything goes well, they can move ahead and purchase the premium plan to watch Daytona 500 on the Internet.

2. FuboTV

Starting the journey as a pure sports streaming service, FuboTV has come a long way. They are specialized in giving sports packages and are doing the same for a few years. The pricing starts from $45 per month that delivers 75+ channels.

Also, if you can go for higher packages to watch Daytona 500 Live Online, you can get some more features. Currently, the FuboTV Streaming service gives support to Fire TV along with Roku. With FuboTV, all you require is a good speed internet connection, and a compatible device to stream the entire Daytona 500 event lives online.

3. Sling TV

Talking about the 1st streaming company will bring the Sling TV into the limelight. It is well known in delivering affordable plans whereas the basic one starts from $25 per month. The Orange plan gives access to 30+ channels whereas Fox Sports is included inside the package. The company has its tie-up with the big ventures namely Big Four Networks, Cable Networks, and Sports-Specific Networks.

Also, if you don’t want to pay upfront, Sling TV offers a massive 7-days plan for the customers. In the free period duration, you can test buffering quality, different channels and if everything fits well, feel free to purchase the premium Sling TV plan.

4. PlayStation Vue

Keeping aside the branding of PlayStation Vue, the company is delivering some real quality streaming services. They have got enough channels either in sports, entertainment or lifestyle ones. Their package starts from $45 per month in which you can get access to 45 channels.

Though the channel number is less, it comes with five HD quality sports channels inside the starter package. Also, it includes Fox sports that can help you to watch Daytona 500 Live Online. They have their partnerships with some biggest sports networks namely Sports Networks, College Networks, and the Sports-Specific networks. For testing, the company delivers just a 5-days trial period.

5. YouTube TV

At pricing of $40 per month, you could not ask more from YouTube. It delivers a massive list of 70 channels out of which 15 are pure sports channels. Whether you want to watch the Nascar 2020 race or any other sports event, YouTube TV is one good option. Also, by including $15 per month, you can have access to exclusive soccer matches.

All in all, the company doesn’t give any free trial period. But, with the brand name YouTube TV has, you don’t have to think a second before opting for their services.

6. Fox Sports Go

If you don’t want to spend money to watch Daytona 500 Live Online, Fox Sports Go is a brilliant option. Using the Fox Sports Go app or on the website, you can watch the complete watch Daytona 500 Live Online.

The basic requirement here is the use of a good sped internet connection along with a compatible device. After which, you can sign in to Fox Sports Go and watch your favorite sports matches anytime and anywhere.

Fox Sports GO is officially the only visual channel which will air the NASCAR Daytona 500 race live without miss the racer’s entry as well. You can watch it through your Cabled TV else even in Fox Website by subscribing to FOX.

7. Xumo

Xumo is yet another free streaming service company with which you can watch the race. They deliver a separate set of live streaming channels in which you can find some excellent sports ones.

One good thing about Xumo is that it includes Fox Sports right out of the box. Also, for on-demand video lovers, Xumo is the one-stop destination to play videos as per your likings.

One of the best free streaming channels that are to telecast the Daytona 500 live is the XUMO. It airs all the series connected to the Fox Sports so you need not fear of missing out any turns of the racers.

8. Roku

If you are willing to access the Daytona 500 event in the Fox Go app, Roku can help you in this case. Users with Roku device can watch different promo videos, clips and behind the scenes moments.

Also, if you have a good speed internet connection, you can watch Daytona 500 Live Online from your preferred location.

This is a subscription live viewing channel you can watch the NASCAR Daytona 500 live here as well. It has a minimum subscription to watch the match without any advertisement.

9. CBS

This time CBS Sports is also expected to air the NASCAR cup series live. But the information is not yet clear whether they will telecast.

Best VPN Services to Stream 2020 Daytona 500 Live

If you live in a locality where Geo-Restriction is on the rise, choosing a VPN Service provider is the best option. With VPN, you can bypass even the stringent censorship and watch almost any event from your desired location.

Now, as the network of VPN companies is growing, choosing the best one becomes a huge ask. Therefore after extensive hard work, we have got for you some of the best VPN services to watch Daytona 500 live stream online.

1. Express VPN

Individually considered as the number one VPN, Express VPN is one good option to watch Daytona Online. They aim to deliver exceptional quality VPN Services where customer’s data security is their main motto.

ExpressVPN package starts from $6.67 per month with which you can choose your wishful server to watch Daytona 500 anytime and anywhere.

2. NordVPN

Right after Express VPN, NordVPN is another brand which you can trust to bypass censorship issues. The company has got a brilliant reputation and to watch Daytona 500 free from any Countries, NordVPN is a good choice.

The NORDVPN plan starts from $11.95 per month in which you get overall reliability support. Also, during the streaming of the Daytona 500 event, you will not face much connection loss at any point in time.

3. SaferVPN

If you don’t avail cable connectivity or live in an extreme censorship country, the SaferVPN can be a brilliant option. It’s pricing starts from $4.99 per month where you can get access to almost every single sports event.

You need to start SaferVPN App, connect with the USA Server and effortlessly watch the full race live.

4. Private VPN

Lastly, the Private VPN is another cost-effective and a fantastic way to watch the entire Daytona 500 matches. Using Private VPN, you can remain anonymous and view almost every sports event.

It’s pricing starts from $7.62 per month where you get a clean and comfortable to use interface from Private VPN. Regardless of your location, Private VPN is one right way to stream any event from your desired country.

In case of any geo-restrictions, you can use the VPN and watch using any online channels such as Fubo TV, Sling, Amazon Firestick, YouTube Tv Etc.

Best Social Media Platforms to watch Daytona 500 Live Online

Slowly with time, the number of social media users is increasing. While the majority use social media for chatting purpose, it delivers some perfect, exceptional things too. You can use social media to watch every single event live anytime and from anywhere.

Therefore, let’s discover some of the best social media channels to watch Daytona 500 Live Online.

1. Facebook

Talking about the most used social media platform will bring Facebook into the limelight. It contains different groups. On Facebook, you can either search for Daytona official page or browse into different groups.

After a series of research and hard work, you will find that one right page or group which gives live updates about the Daytona 500 event. Also, you can see some secret pages which allow streaming of the entire Daytona 500 event from your preferred location.

2. Twitter

Aside from Tweeting on the pages of your favorite celebrities, Twitter is a brilliant platform to watch sports events online. Here, you can reach out to people that stream any sports event and give the latest updates.

Since few days are left for the Daytona 500 event to start, you can search on Twitter, find relevant groups, people and watch Daytona 500 Live Online.

3. YouTube

Asides delivering videos of almost every category, YouTube has done an excellent job in the streaming business too. In 2020, plenty of people are streaming live events on YouTube which is fantastic news for Internet users.

To watch Daytona 500 Live Online, you can tune in to YouTube and search for Daytona 500 in the search bar. After which, you will get a list of options. Select the one based on your preference and easily watch Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 live stream Reddit

One of the most underrated platforms, Reddit is an excellent option to watch Daytona 500 live streaming In Reddit, you will find tons of subreddits that deliver online streams of different sports events.

Also, using Reddit, you can get the latest updates about sports events and watch every game in the most comfortable and best possible manner.

2020 Daytona 500 FAQ

Read this before watching Daytona 500 event.

When is the race starts?

Daytona 500 starts at 2:50 p.m (Green Flag)

Where is the 2020 Daytona take place?

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla will host the Nascar event for 2020.

Can i watch Daytona 500 online?

Surely, Daytona will be streamed online. We already quoted a huge list of channels. Just follow our streaming guide above.

Where cani watch Daytona 500 on TV?

FOX will broadcast the full race on TV.

How much laps need to cover?

200 laps, 500 mi (800 km) will be the 2020 Daytona laps to cover.

Who all are the TV announcers?

Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Darrell Waltrip will announce the event.

Daytona 500 Drivers, Car number and Starting lineups

Check out full lineups for 2020 Daytona 500 below.

Drivers Lineups Car Number William

Byron 1 24 Alex

Bowman 2 88 Kevin

Harvick 3 4 Joey

Logano 4 22 Ricky

Stenhouse Jr 5 17 Clint

Bowyer 6 14 Paul

Menard 7 21 Aric

Almirola 8 10 Matt

DiBenedetto 9 95 Denny

Hamlin 10 11 Martin

Turex Jr 11 19 Kurt

Busch 12 1 Bubba

Wallace 13 43 Ryan

Blaney 14 12 Chris

Buescher 15 37 Jamie

McMurray 16 40 Jimmie

Johnson 17 48 Chase

Elliott 18 9 Ryan

Newman 19 6 Austin

Dillon 20 3 Ryan

Preece 21 47 Ty

Dillon 22 13 Daniel

Suarez 23 41 David

Ragan 24 38 Parker

Kligerman 25 96 Kyle

Larson 26 42 Landon

Cassill 27 00 Erik

Jones 28 20 Daniel

Hemric 29 8 Brendan

Gaughan 30 62 Kyle

Busch 31 18 Corey

LaJoie 32 32 Matt

Tifft 33 36 Michael

McDowell 34 34 Brad

Keselowski 35 2 Ross

Chastain 36 15 Cody

Ware 37 52 BJ

McLeod 38 51 Tyler

Reddick 39 31 Casey

Mears 40 27

About Daytona 500

Knowing the necessary facts of a match is really crucial to not miss out the mind stunning race. To know the complete details of the Daytona 500 read the jotted points.

It’s not easy to grab the tickets right away even if you are in the US may be the riches can get them. But for others its best to watch it live and for that you should know when and where it is to be conducted as in case if possible you can watch the eye to eye as well.

Throwback of Daytona 500

Not everyone would like to know when it has started and for what. But its always necessary to know a few facts about the thing you are to watch. May it be football or basketball or whatsoever.

Well, Daytona was started in 1959 and it is held by the Monster Energy NASCAR cup series. And every year the race is held at the same place, the race has various stages too but it depends upon the holders to decide where the next one must be held.

NASCAR also conducts other race but as per their calendar, the most expected race is Daytona 500 as the racers are increasing day by day.

Tickets for Daytona 500 Event

Still, the tickets for the Daytona 500 event is available and comes at the pricing of $120 per ticket. Though the tickets price varies, and you can buy them either offline or through online websites.

On the contrary, if you want to view Daytona 500 Live Online, you don’t need to bother about the ticket as you need a net connection, a subscription pack and of course a mobile device.

Best Daytona 500 VPN Services

VPN Services

VPNs give sports fans solutions to provide themselves access to the game’s channel, all by using a particular streaming service. There are so many VPNs to pick from spread across the internet, though, so it isn’t easy to choose the right one.

We know which ones are good, though, and we picked all the top ones, with the best deals, so that you can watch matches from the comfort of your home.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, as well as the best-in-class privacy protection. Not only that, you’ll also get unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month, to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and more!



Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC and more.

It’s the only provider that unblocks Netflix, not just on the VPN, but also uses SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs.

Most importantly, there’s an unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee — so make sure to sign up. It’s FREE, after all!

CyberGhost VPN

There’s a reason why 30 million users have CyberGhost VPN, so you may want to try it out for yourself and see why so many people use it every day. They have over 6,100 servers in 90 countries, and 24/7 support to keep users happy — all the time.

They also offer dedicated streaming and torrenting servers, which many other VPN services do not. There are features that CyberGhost VPN that you won’t get elsewhere, and there’s 45-day risk-free trial, so give it a shot by signing up and see if it works for you!

Surfshark

This award-winning VPN, Surfshark, is known for being one of the best on the market for a reason. It keeps your private and protected every single day, by encrypting your online data.

Surfshark lets you access content safely, so your digital footprint is clean — leaving no trace whatsoever.

There are a number of plans that can fit your needs, starting at only $1.99/month, so make sure to sign up and give it a shot.



IPVanish

If privacy is your main concern, IPVanish is your best bet. It’s the fastest, most reliable VPN, and it allows you to protect your most-cherished memories, access and, of course — privacy.

You can connect up to 10 (!) devices with IPVanish, and the best part about it is that they offer a 7-day money-back guarantee! What’s to lose? There’s no reason not to give a shot, so head over to IPVanish and give it a try on their dime.



CONCLUSION

Well, the Daytona 500 Event is just a few days away, and its fans are going crazy over this event. The fans can’t wait, and for you all, we have given the best options to watch Daytona 500.

Though the options are a mixture of paid and free ones, you don’t need to worry for a second. Choose your wishful option and stream Daytona 500 live online in the easiest and cost-efficient manner.