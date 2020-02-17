Firefighters knock down attic fire at Riverhead home early Sunday

Riverhead firefighters responded to a fire in the attic of a home early Sunday. (Credit: Thomas J. Lambui/LiHotShots)

The Riverhead Fire Department put out a fire in a home on Woodcrest Avenue in Riverhead early Sunday morning.

The call came in at about 12:15 a.m.

Riverhead Fire Chief Tim Corwin said the home was recently purchased and the owners were in the process of cleaning the inside. The fire was confined to the attic.

“Pretty much the whole attic was involved when we got there,” he said. “It was a relatively difficult fire to get to because of the amount of heat that was upstairs.

“It was contained to the attic, but there was pretty much 100% damage above the ceiling. There was water damage downstairs, but no fire damage.”

About 60 firefighters responded.

One firefighter had an arm injury, was checked out at the hospital and released, the chief said.

“We were there a little over an hour,” he said.

The Flanders Fire Department was on standby at the scene, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.