Vincent J. Daley of Brookhaven, formerly of Aquebogue, died Feb. 17 at age 87.

Born Dec. 2, 1932, in Lindenhurst, he was the son of Vincent and Elizabeth Daley.

Mr. Daley served with the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked in Babylon as a commercial clammer. His family said he enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; children, Vincent C. Daley of East Patchogue, Joyce Austin of Ridge and David, of Mexico, N.Y.; a brother, Joseph; two sisters, Mary Linger and Helen Glazer; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Calverton National Cemetery.