Daily Update: $30 million notice of claim filed against town, firefighters extinguish house fire
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 18.
NEWS
Operator in fatal boat crash plans to file $30M suit against Southold Town
Firefighters knock down attic fire at Riverhead home early Sunday
Southold Town eyes extension of Main Road moratorium in Mattituck
OPINION
Featured Letter: When we were in need, first responders were there for us
NORTHFORKER
Planning the perfect North Fork winter weekend
WEATHER
There’s a slight chance for a rain or snow shower this morning, according to the National Weather Service. No snow accumulation is expected and the high is expected to get up to 48 degrees. Another round of showers will move in later tonight and the low will be around 40.