Lifelong Riverhead resident Wayne Ehlers Jr. died Feb. 15. He was 40.



He was born in Southampton July 14, 1979, to Irene (McDermott) and Wayne Ehlers Sr. and attended Riverhead High School.



He worked as a driver for auto repossession in Riverhead and was a member of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.



Mr. Ehlers was predeceased by his mother and a son, Wayne John Henry Ehlers III. He is survived by his father; his children, Brendan McLoughlin, Zachary Ehlers, Miranda Ehlers and Sebastian Ehlers, all of Riverhead; and siblings Kelly Hartmayer, Noel Ehlers and Robert Ehlers, all of Riverhead.



The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.



Family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, to travel to graveside services and interment at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Farmingdale.