Riverhead resident Ellen M. Saunders died Feb. 16 at her home. She was 74.

Born March 8, 1945, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Peter McLean and Margaret Manley. For a portion of her life she was raised by her foster parents, Louise and Frank Jeducka.

She was a 1963 graduate of Flushing High School. A Riverhead resident since 1974, she worked as a waitress for Cliff’s Elbow Too for more than 30 years.

She served as president and vice president of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Family said she liked wine, NASCAR and President Trump.

She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin R. Saunders Sr., and son Franklin Jr. She is survived by her children James Hinchy, Rosemary Brown and Cynthia Cormier, all of Riverhead, and Pamela Conway of Mattituck; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.