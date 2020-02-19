Daily Update: District unveils budget, 5K planned for fallen scout

The McMorris family toured the lodge, which is under construction in Baiting Hollow on Saturday, Feb. 15. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 19.

NEWS

Remembering Andrew McMorris takes another leap forward

Mattituck-Cutchogue unveils preliminary budget with a 1.69% increase

Audit: Oysterponds overestimated fund balance by $1.6M

OPINION

Editorial: A tragedy beyond comprehension

NORTHFORKER

How a local craftsman created this teardrop chair

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 20.