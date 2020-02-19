Daily Update: District unveils budget, 5K planned for fallen scout
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 19.
NEWS
Remembering Andrew McMorris takes another leap forward
Mattituck-Cutchogue unveils preliminary budget with a 1.69% increase
Audit: Oysterponds overestimated fund balance by $1.6M
OPINION
Editorial: A tragedy beyond comprehension
NORTHFORKER
How a local craftsman created this teardrop chair
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 20.