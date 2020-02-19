Cops: Man charged with assault after dispute at Riverhead gas station

A dispute at a Riverhead gas station led to one man suffering a hand laceration and another man arrested, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a call at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to respond to Speedway Gas station on Route 58 near Ostrander Avenue. Officers found a man who had suffered the injury during the dispute and were provided a description of the suspect.

Detectives were notified and patrol units located the suspect a short time later.

William Duff, 56, who is listed as homeless, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, police said. He was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Police did not provide additional details on what led to the dispute.