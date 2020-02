Riverhead resident Laurence I. Judd died Feb. 19 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 76.



The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home, followed by interment with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to America’s VetDogs, 371 East Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787.