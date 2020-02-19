Riverhead police seek help finding missing teens

Vanessa D’Angelo, left, and Jocelyn Lentino. (Photo of Nyeisha Dow not provided)

The Riverhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate three teens who ran away from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch Tuesday night.

According to police, Timothy Hill residents Vanessa D’Angelo, Jocelyn Lentino and Nyeisha Dow left the facility without permission around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. They were later observed getting into a white BMW near Sound Avenue and Osborn Avenue in Baiting Hollow, police said.

In a press release, police described Vanessa D’Angelo, 16, as white, approximately 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings and teal colored Jordan sneakers.

Jocelyn Lentino is 16, hispanic, approximately 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds. She has blonde curly hair and blue eyes and was wearing a pink hoodie and light blue jeans, officials said.

Nyeisha Dow, 16, was described as black, 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with corn rows wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black, white and green sneakers.

Police said no foul play is suspected and believe the girls may be in the Nassau County area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who has had contact with them is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.