Daily Update: Medical offices open, Girl Scouts plan memorial

The new medical office building on the Riverside traffic roundabout is filling up fast, according to builder Paul Pawlowski, who said the first two floors are already full. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 20.

NEWS

New medical office building in Riverside quickly filling up

IRS ruling on septic improvement grants leaves residents feeling ‘doubly taxed’

Girl Scouts to create memorial in Peconic to honor Morgan West, Amber Stulsky

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Feb. 20

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 19.