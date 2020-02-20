Riverhead resident Carolyn J. Guyton died Feb. 17 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 69.

Born Aug. 22, 1950, in Greenville, N.C., she was the daughter of Henry and Eva (Spruill) Clemons.

Ms. Guyton worked at Suffolk Life Newspapers and retired as a housekeeper at Peconic Bay Medical Center. According to family, she enjoyed reading, yardwork and casinos.

She was predeceased by her son Jason Guyton in 1993. She is survived by her husband, Steve; her children Lawanda Clemons, Jawanda Bland and Jeremy Guyton, all of Riverhead; her mother, of North Carolina; many siblings; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.