ULC Robotics seeks lease agreement to test its unmanned aircraft at EPCAL

ULC Robotics is seeking to lease a portion of the runway at EPCAL to test its unmanned aircraft. (Credit: ULC Robotics)

ULC Robotics is seeking a runway lease agreement from Riverhead Town to be able to test unmanned aircraft the company uses to test infrastructure and utilities, according to Mike Passaretti, ULC’s aerial services program manager.

The company, based in Hauppauge, provides robotic field inspection services to the utility and energy industries throughout the northeast United States and the United Kingdom.

Its local customers include PSEG-Long Island, National Grid and Con Edison, according to ULC’s attorney, Chris Kent.

The testing that is sought for the Enterprise Park at Calverton uses unmanned fixed aircraft that can take off vertically, like a helicopter, and then transition to forward flight within 30 to 60 seconds, Mr. Passaretti said at Thursday’s Town Board work session.

“They can go anywhere from 45 to 55 miles per hour, depending on what they’re doing,” he said.

ULC is seeking to lease space on the town’s 7,000-foot runway, which is not an active runway, although it is included in the land the town proposes to sell to Calverton Aviation & Technology.

“We don’t need the runway, per se, but we do need a wide open space,” Mr. Passaretti said.

ULC is looking to rent a 50-by-50 foot area.

The aircraft would stay over the runway at all times.

Asked about noise, Mr. Passaretti said it would make the same amount of noise as a window unit air conditioner from 300 feet away.

The unmanned aircraft they plan to use is a fixed wing aircraft with a 10-foot wingspan, he said. It weighs about 36 pounds unloaded and they are flying it at about 50 pounds, accounting for a payload and fuel. The fixed wing aircraft, which can take off and land vertically, uses both electric and gas for propulsion, according to Mr. Passaretti.

The aircraft cannot fly above 400 feet high, and UCL will only fly the aircraft during daylight hours from Monday to Friday. They currently test the aircraft at the Edgewood Preserve in Commack, which UCL feels is too small.

He said they have never had a major accident in 18 years.

“Everything we’ve done for the past 18 yers is routed in safety,” he said.

Town Board members said they would likely sign a one-year lease with UCL because anything longer would require a “qualified and eligible sponsor” hearing, in which UCL would have to provide it has the ability and finances to carry put their plan for the town-owned land.

ULC Robotics was one of three companies invited by CAT in October to pitch plans to the Town Board for working at EPCAL. The other two were Launcher, which had recently signed a lease agreement to use part of the taxiway at the eastern runway, and Unique Electric Solutions, which focuses on electrification of vehicular propulsion in commercial transportation.