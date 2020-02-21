Daily Update: Former principal fires attorney, new surgical center to open

High School principal Charles Regan speaks at Riverhead High School’s 2016 graduation ceremony. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Feb. 21.

NEWS

Charles Regan dismisses attorney representing him in federal lawsuit

North Fork Surgical Center aims to provide ‘top-level care at an equitable price’

‘Map and plan’ authorized to determine cost of extending Riverhead Water District into Manorville

NORTHFORKER

Chocolate Chip Cookies on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30 but will feel more like 15 with the wind chill.

For the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies across the North Fork with temperatures in the low 40s.