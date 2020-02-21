Photos: At graveside memorial, friends, family and co-workers remember Det. Brian Simonsen

View Gallery

To commemorate the life of Calverton resident Brian Simonsen, friends, family and co-workers with the NYPD gathered for a candlelight memorial at the Jamesport Cemetery Thursday evening.

Just over one year has passed since the NYPD detective died in the line of duty in Queens. He was 42.

“When we remember loved ones, when we remember someone and honor him, it is good when a community comes together to say thank you and also to say to the loved ones, family members, friends: ‘We will not forget,’ ” said the Rev. Anton DeWet of the Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue. “Brian will be remembered.”

Mr. Simonsen’s widow, Leanne, and mother, Linda, stood in front of the grave that was decorated with balloons, flowers and assorted items like golf balls and a can of Bud Light, during the brief, emotional ceremony.

Afterward, the Jamesport Fire Department opened its doors so everyone could enjoy some food and drinks while sharing stories of Mr. Simonsen.

“God is with Brian. God is with us. Do not be afraid,” the Rev. DeWet said.