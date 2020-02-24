Daily Update: Mattituck home destroyed by fire, Riverhead school bond set for vote

Voting will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 9 p.m. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 24.

NEWS

Mattituck home destroyed by fire Saturday night

Riverhead voters to decide fate of school bond Tuesday

Peconic Jitney, linking Greenport and Sag Harbor, may return this summer

Alive on 25 dates for 2020 trimmed in half; Oktoberfest could be coming

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and there’s a chance for rain after 8 p.m.