Riverhead firefighters put out fire at vacant Toys ‘R’ Us building

Riverhead firefighters on scene at the former Toys ‘R’ Us building in Riverhead. (Credit: Thomas J. Lambui/LIHotShots)

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to a fire at the vacant Toys ‘R’ Us building on Route 58 Monday morning.

Officials were notified at around 8:15 a.m. and fire responders found the fire was in the rear of the store, near the loading docks. The fire activated sprinklers in the building.

The fire was deemed suspicious and is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Riverhead police and the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to the scene.

The Toys ‘R’ Us location, which opened in the 1990s, has been vacant since mid-2018 after the company declared bankruptcy and closed all of its stores. Raymour & Flanigan furniture store was reported to being in the process of taking over the building last year.

Riverhead firefighters at the scene Monday morning. (Credit: Thomas J. Lambui/LIHotShots)

Reporting by Thomas J. Lambui/LIHotShots