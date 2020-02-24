John A. Wilcenski Sr. of Mattituck passed away Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old.

John was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Laurel, to Mary Anna (née Peksa) and Alexander Wilcenski. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1950, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy on his 18th birthday and served his country for four years.

On May 2, 1959, John married his wife, Jeannette (née Cichanowicz) Wilcenski, and they made their home in Mattituck for the past 61 years.

John was employed at Brookhaven National Laboratory for 38 years, working as a cryogenic technician. He was an ex-chief, active and honorary member of the Mattituck Fire Department for 64 years.

John was the most cherished dziadek, father and husband. A loving description from one of his grandchildren: “What a sweet, determined, hardworking, fun-loving man! I am forever thankful for the gift of life and family he brought me and for all the love and laughs we got to share.”

Predeceased by his daughter Deborah A. Wisowaty in February of 2018, he is survived by his wife, Jeannette; children John A. Wilcenski Jr. (Susan) of Westhampton, Patricia (William K.) Granneman of Califon, N.J. and Cutchogue and Donald Wilcenski of Southold; seven cherished grandchildren, William J. (Colleen) Granneman, Katherine Wilcenski, Alexandra Wilcenski, Elizabeth Wilcenski, Alex Wilcenski, Andrew Wilcenski and Laurel Wilcenski; and one great-granddaughter, Emily Ann Granneman.

Visitors were received Feb. 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial Mass was celebrated Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Robert Wolosik. U.S. Navy honors were rendered following the Mass. Interment took place at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department.

