Daily Update: Shopping center approved, Village weighs moratorium

Riverhead firefighters at the scene Monday morning. (Credit: Thomas J. Lambui/LIHotShots)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

NEWS

Should Greenport Village consider implementing a moratorium on new restaurants and bars?

Riverhead firefighters put out fire at vacant Toys ‘R’ Us building; arson squad investigating

Site plan approved for shopping center in Wading River

SPORTS

Wrestling: The word is Jablonski’s ready

NORTHFORKER

Northforker chats music and history with Rob Europe

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is expected later in the day and the low tonight will be around 38.

