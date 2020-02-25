Karen Ann Helinski of Southold Town passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was 58 years old.

Born in Greenport and raised in Cutchogue, Karen was a lifelong resident of the North Fork.

She was the beloved daughter of Jane (Orlowski) and Anthony Domaleski.

She graduated from Mattituck High School and attended college at CW Post – Long Island University, where she studied marketing.

She married the love of her life, Thomas M. Helinski, on Nov. 15, 1986, at our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. They have lived in Southold for the past 33 years.

Karen was active around town. She worked as a CPA and owned an accounting firm in Southold. She also served as treasurer for the Southold Fire District and enjoyed attending mass at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church.

Predeceased by her parents, Jane and Anthony, and her sister, Alice Domaleski, she is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter Kristen Callahan and her husband, Daniel, of Watertown, Mass.; and brother John Domaleski and his wife, Vareen, of Warren, R.I.

Karen found joy making jewelry, taking summer boat rides on Peconic Bay and spending time with her daughter, Kristen. Karen could always be spotted around town, whether it was browsing at the Book Cottage or attending a fundraiser at the firehouse.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to East End Hospice or the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.