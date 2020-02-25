Artemios V. Tsismenakis of East Marion died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was 89 years old.

Artemios was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Agios Georgios, Keramia, Chania, Crete, Greece, to Sophia Theodora (Kapenekakis) and Vasilios Georgiou Tsismenakis.

He went on to attend Panagia Keramia Elementary School in Crete, Greece, and then graduate from Charles Evans Hughes High School on 18th Street and 8th Avenue in New York City. After high school, he attended Maryland University of the Military, Wisconsin University-Correspondence Courses and International Electric Institute, attaining an automotive and electrical certificate, and is a graduate of the University of Hard Knocks with honors.

Artemios married the love of his life, Stella Kapassakis, on June 25, 1960, at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Manhattan, N.Y., and together they had four children.

Artemios immigrated to the United States and came to Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 8, 1951, then moved to Manhattan in 1952. As a young boy he was part of the civilian resistance to the Nazi occupation of Crete, Greece, during World War II as a freedom fighter. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, attaining the rank of E3T special structural steel engineer, and was honorably discharged with the Good Conduct Medal. He also served in Tripoli, Libya, as a member of the 6th Army Rifle Team.

He lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., since 1958 and part-time in East Marion since 1967, finally moving to East Marion full-time in 1995.

He was a member of NY State Real Estate Brokers, Alma Garment Union, Tailor IKA from 1946-1950, Cretan Association Omonia as an officer, Cretan Brotherhood of New York as an officer, Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church as a parish council member, Ahepa “Pindos Chapter” since 1957, Pancretan Association of America, Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis & Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport, N.Y., Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, N.Y., Kimisis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Manhattan, N.Y., and Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Windham, N.Y.

He worked as a shoemaker, tailor, farmer, truck driver, electrician, painter, restaurateur, real estate investor and finally as a self-employed manager and real estate broker of Atlas Sales Realty since 1970.

He was especially proud of his real estate investments and developments. He loved everyone and he loved America.

Predeceased by his parents, siblings Nicolas V. Tsismenakis, George V. Tsismenakis and Emmanuel V. Tsismenakis and uncle James Tsismenakis, he is survived by his wife, Stella; children Sofia Antoniadis (Michael) of East Marion, Georgia A. Tsismenakis of Shelter Island, Vasilia H.A. Tsismenakis (Aristides Georgelis) of East Marion and Bayside, N.Y., and Artemios N.A. Tsismenakis of East Marion; grandchildren Domna Antoniadis-Kelly (Robert Kelly), Nicholas Antoniadis, George Georgelis and Artemios Georgelis; great-grandchild Thanasis Antoniadis-Kelly; cousins John and Eleni Tsismenakis of Massachusetts; and cousins, nephews and nieces and godchildren in Greece, Australia, New York and Massachusetts.

The family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Dahill Funeral Home in Brooklyn, N.Y. Visitation and funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, on the North Fork. Visitation began at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral liturgy at noon at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. Interment followed at East Marion Cemetery in East Marion, N.Y., where the United States Army rendered military honors.

Makaria meal was at O’Mally’s in Southold, N.Y.

This is a paid notice.