Daily Update: School bond vote rejected, new helicopter route facing criticism

Board members and district officials watched the results revealed at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 26.

NEWS

Riverhead voters soundly reject proposed bond totaling $97 million

Planning Board discusses reconfigured parking plan at Croteaux Vineyards

Planning Board requests environmental impact study for proposed Calverton facility

‘Echo Route’ directs helicopter pilots to fly around North Fork, but critics say problems remain

SPORTS

Boys Winter Track: Riverhead’s Parker hurdles over obstacles

Koretzki, Szymanski have HOF connections

NORTHFORKER

Bridge Lane now offering sparkling wine in a can

Ali Katz Kitchen to host two tasting dinners with Saltbird Cellars

WEATHER

There’s a chance of light rain this morning with areas of fog before noon, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the day and more showers are expected this evening, with thunderstorms possible after 1 a.m.

