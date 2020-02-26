Daily Update: School bond vote rejected, new helicopter route facing criticism
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 26.
NEWS
Riverhead voters soundly reject proposed bond totaling $97 million
Planning Board discusses reconfigured parking plan at Croteaux Vineyards
Planning Board requests environmental impact study for proposed Calverton facility
‘Echo Route’ directs helicopter pilots to fly around North Fork, but critics say problems remain
SPORTS
Boys Winter Track: Riverhead’s Parker hurdles over obstacles
Koretzki, Szymanski have HOF connections
NORTHFORKER
Bridge Lane now offering sparkling wine in a can
Ali Katz Kitchen to host two tasting dinners with Saltbird Cellars
WEATHER
There’s a chance of light rain this morning with areas of fog before noon, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the day and more showers are expected this evening, with thunderstorms possible after 1 a.m.