Daily Update: Calverton man arrested for child porn, county eyes purchase of golf course

Suffolk County is considering buying the two Cherry Creek golf courses in Riverhead as open space. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 27.

NEWS

Calverton man indicted on federal child pornography charges

County considers purchasing Cherry Creek Golf Links for open space

Village schedules public hearing on noise code changes, despite lack of feedback from BID

SPORTS

Boys Winter Track: Riverhead’s Parker hurdles over obstacles

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Feb. 27

WEATHER

Clouds will clear this morning, bringing partly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.

