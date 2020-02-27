Daily Update: Calverton man arrested for child porn, county eyes purchase of golf course
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 27.
NEWS
Calverton man indicted on federal child pornography charges
County considers purchasing Cherry Creek Golf Links for open space
Village schedules public hearing on noise code changes, despite lack of feedback from BID
SPORTS
Boys Winter Track: Riverhead’s Parker hurdles over obstacles
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Feb. 27
WEATHER
Clouds will clear this morning, bringing partly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.